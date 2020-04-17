Delhi: Rohini resident stabs roommate to death

An engineer residing in Delhi's Rohini area last night allegedly stabbed his roommate to death, after a fight broke out between them. According to police, the incident happened after deceased, Anuj, under the influence of alcohol, started abusing the accused -- Rohit.

Following the argument, the accused brought a knife and stabbed him. There was another person present in the room beside the two. Thereafter, the landlord made a call to the police, and North Rohini police arrived at the spot.

The accused is from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and was doing a computer course in Delhi after completing his BTech. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

