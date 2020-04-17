DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 17

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY APRIL 17

** STOCKHOLM - Sweden's foreign minister, Ann Linde, health and social affairs minister, Lena Hallengren, and general director of the Public Health Agency of Sweden, Johan Carlson, brief on the country's coronavirus strategy - 0720 GMT. ** BERLIN - Germany's health minister, Jens Spahn, and the head of the Robert Koch Institute for disease control, Lothar Weiler, hold a regular briefing with latest news on coronavirus in Germany - 0800 GMT. ** BERLIN - Germany's economy minister, Peter Altmaier, speaks on the country's COVID-19 situation, as the lockdown is eased slightly - 1230 GMT. ** TOKYO - Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, to hold a news conference following Thursday's announcement to expand the state of emergency from Tokyo and six other areas and prefectures to the entire country. MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Energy Minister Grabchak holds an online conference on coronavirus' impact on energy sector - 1000 GMT.

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak - 1400 GMT. WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank virtually (to April 19).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 19

RIYADH - Health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies speak by video conference to address the impact of the new coronavirus on the global health sector and society. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 ** BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade – 1200 GMT.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 GLOBAL - Earth Day.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23

BRUSSELS – EU leaders will follow up by video conference on the EU's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 ** LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet for monthly talks. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 ** LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg.

