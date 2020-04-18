Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC seeks to allow migrant workers to return home after COVID test

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking directions to allow migrant workers across the country to go back to their home amid the extended lockdown after being tested for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 14:29 IST
PIL in SC seeks to allow migrant workers to return home after COVID test
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking directions to allow migrant workers across the country to go back to their home amid the extended lockdown after being tested for COVID-19. The PIL said that the state governments should make appropriate arrangements for the travel of migrant workers from cities to their hometowns.

It was moved by advocate Prashant Bhushan on behalf of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) former professor and founder trustee Jagdeep S Chhokar and advocate Gaurav Jain. The petition said that the migrant workers, who are amongst the worst affected category of people due to the ongoing lockdown, must be allowed to go back to their homes after being tested for COVID-19.

"Those who test negative for COVID-19 must not be forcefully kept in shelters or away from their homes and families against their wishes. That the government should allow for their safe travel to their hometowns and villages and provide necessary transportation for the same," the petition said. The plea said that there is a large number of migrant workers who wish to go back to their native villages to live with their families, and the same was evident from the sudden rush in the wake of the initial 21-days national lockdown that led to uncontrollable chaos at various bus terminals and led to tragic deaths of many such migrant workers who were left with no option but to travel hundreds of kilometers to their native places by foot.

"Recently, there have been media reports which show that migrant workers are protesting on streets in some places due to non-payment of their wages and demanding to return to their native villages," the plea said. It also said that various media reports show that migrant workers are being harassed by the local residents and even beaten in some cases.

The fundamental rights of migrant workers cannot be suspended for an indefinite period forcing them to stay away from their families and living in unpredictable and arduous conditions, the plea added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Rajnath Singh reviews functioning of AFMS to contain spread of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown: UP woman falls sick while standing in queue for ration, dies

A 35-year-old woman who fell sick while standing in a queue at a shop in Uttar Pradeshs Badaun district to collect free ration being distributed during lockdown died at a hospital, officials said on Saturday. The incident took place on Frid...

Pema Khandu visits Arunachal-Assam border, reviews situation

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday visited the Banderdewa check gate at the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border near Itanagar and reviewed the measures taken to screen those entering the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He spo...

Delhi has reported 1,767 coronavirus cases so far: Health Minister

A many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are ad...

Malaysia reports 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Malaysian health officials reported 54 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since the government imposed curbs on movement and business on March 18, taking the cumulative total to 5,305.The health ministry also repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020