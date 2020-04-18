Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neeshal Modi writes to ED, distances self from elder brother Nirav Modi's actions

Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has written to Enforcement Directorate (ED), distancing himself from his brother's actions and said that he had no knowledge of it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:25 IST
Neeshal Modi writes to ED, distances self from elder brother Nirav Modi's actions
Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Shailesh Yadav Neeshal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi has written to Enforcement Directorate (ED), distancing himself from his brother's actions and said that he had no knowledge of it.

Neeshal Modi had written the e-mail to the ED 11 months ago saying that being Nirav Modi's brother he always had the belief that his brother will always carry out his business in a legitimate fashion and that he never had knowledge of any alleged criminal activities. He added that he is neither an owner nor a shareholder/beneficiary of Nirav's wealth and that he always and only received remuneration in the form of a fixed salary.

Antwerp-based Neeshal Modi has also submitted a forensic report of self-appointed Belgium-based independent auditing firm Van Den Keybus Van Der Jeught. The forensic audit by the firm has given a clean chit to Neeshal and his firm Firestar Diamond which is based out of Belgium.

The report says that all transactions of Firestar Diamond BVBA were authentic, genuine and with legitimate documentary evidence such as invoices and shipping papers. The ED has rejected the forensic audit report and has raised a question on its authenticity.

Meanwhile, the sources have said that Neeshal Modi is trying to save himself and to do so Neeshal appointed an auditor who was paid by him. He is trying to self-certify himself. And that the forensic audit is not backed by any evidence and is based on the documents and 'facts' presented by Neeshal Modi himself. Neeshal Modi is one of the prime accused and co-conspirator in the PNB scam along with Nirav Modi.

He was a partner in the firm in India through which fraudulent LOUs (letters of undertaking) were obtained. He also was a beneficial owner of a few dummy entities and the recipient of LoUs in Dubai and Hong Kong. Accordingly, he was made accused in the prosecution complaint filed in May 2018. The extradition request for Neeshal was sent to the UAE as it was initially suspected that he was in Dubai. Neeshal Modi is a Belgian citizen and Belgium does not extradite his citizens.

The sources also raised the question on the timing of the e-mail leak. Neeshal Modi appointed an auditor, paid him for the audit report, wrote an e-mail to ED 11 months ago and since then they have been trying to leak the mail. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia urged to allow Rohingya refugee boats to land

Human Rights Watch said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic doesnt justify Malaysias turning away of overloaded boats carrying Muslim Rohingya and risking the refugees lives. The New York-based rights group noted that Malaysia had recent...

Lesotho's under-fire PM deploys army to 'restore order'

Lesothos embattled prime minister on Saturday announced he had deployed the military onto the streets to restore order saying some law enforcement institutions, which he did not name, were undermining democracy. Prime Minister Thomas Thaban...

Study links exercising with mental fitness

While indulging in sports activities and exercising has been proved to improve ones cognitive performance, researchers have now explored the type and the duration of exercising programs that will keep the mind in top shape. The large scale ...

COVID-19: Three health workers attacked in Indore

A 30-year-old history-sheeter allegedly thrashed three health workers, including a woman, at Vinoba locality of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city on Saturday, police said. Paras Bourasi, a repeat offender, spotted a team of health workers enterin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020