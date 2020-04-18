Left Menu
Centre requests States/UTs to have nodal officer to coordinate with Control Rooms

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar has requested States and UTs to designate a nodal officer from the Labour Department to coordinate with the control rooms set up by the Centre for "addressing issues of workers in the country in view of the lockdown," which has now been extended till May 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 16:51 IST
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Gangwar has requested States and UTs to designate a nodal officer from the Labour Department to coordinate with the control rooms set up by the Centre for "addressing issues of workers in the country in view of the lockdown," which has now been extended till May 3. According to an official release, Gangwar in a letter written to Labour Ministers of States and UTs on Friday said that the officers in the Labour Departments may be sensitised about these 20 control rooms.

Gangwar was quoted as saying that the coordinated efforts of the Central and the State governments are required in order to resolve the grievances of the workers. The Ministry has said to have set up 20 control rooms under the Chief Labour Commissioner (C) on pan India basis to address the issues of workers arising in the backdrop of COVID-19 lockdown.

"Initially, the control rooms were concerned with the wage related grievances to central sphere and issues of migrant labour. However, after operation of control rooms in the last few days, it has been observed that out of total 2100 grievances received till yesterday, 1400 pertains to various States/UTs," the release from the ministry said. Pointing out that labour being a concurrent subject, the Ministry said: "It is important that proper coordination is established with various State/UT governments to resolve the grievances. The Minister also forwarded the list of 20 Central Control Rooms along with names of officers deputed by the Central government for ready reference." (ANI)

