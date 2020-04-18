Left Menu
Maha govt to provide assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers

Maharashtra government will provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus, State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 17:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra government will provide an assistance of Rs 2,000 each to 12 lakh registered construction workers during the lockdown in wake of coronavirus, State Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday. The amount will be transferred through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported. The country is in a lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus. All services except those considered essential have been stopped by the government in a bid to tackle the situation. (ANI)

