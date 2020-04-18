Naxals set fire to 7 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Naxals in Chhattisgarh set fire to seven vehicles engaged in road work in Rajnandgaon on Saturday.

GN Baghel, Additional Superintendent of Police said: "ITBP personnel have been sent to search the area. The contractor was asked to keep vehicles in a safe place near a police post during lockdown." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

