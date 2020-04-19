Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in India cross 15,000, death toll at 507

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 15,712, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 09:50 IST
COVID-19 cases in India cross 15,000, death toll at 507
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India's total number of coronavirus cases has reached 15,712, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. Out of the total cases, 12,974 cases are active, while 2,231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,651 cases. While 365 patients have recovered, 211 deaths have been reported. Delhi comes next with 1,893 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 42 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,372 cases, out of which 365 have recovered and 15 have succumbed to the virus. Rajasthan has confirmed 1,351 cases, out of which 183 people have recovered while 11 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,407 cases, including 127 patients recovered and 70 patients dead. On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases. In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 400 people have been detected positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Totti refuses to enter Roma training ground while Pallotta remains club president

Former Italy and Roma legend Francesco Totti said he will not step inside the Roma training ground while James Pallotta remains president of the club. Totti retired in May 2017 after making 786 appearances for the club and scoring 307 goals...

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar holds COVID-19 review meeting with officials

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meeting with officials of various departments on the measures taken in wake of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. The Chief Minister, during the meeting on Saturday, emphasised ...

Environmentalists criticise AP govt over housing project on mangrove land

Environmentalist Bolisetty Satyanarayana has slammed the Andhra Pradesh government over a housing project in East Godavari, which he claimed will destroy mangroves. Satyanarayana, who is an environment conservationist, in a letter to Chief ...

Australia calls for independent probe into global virus response

Australia on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, including the World Health Organizations handling of the crisis. Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the country would insist o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020