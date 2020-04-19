Yogi Adityanath reviews COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday chaired a meeting with senior officials of various departments to review the coronavirus situation in Uttar Pradesh. "During the meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that workers of exempted industries maintain social distancing so that the purpose of the lockdown is not affected," an official statement said.

"The officials have been instructed to generate employment opportunities in villages for migrant labourers who are stuck in the state due to the lockdown," the statement further read. The Chief Minister will be issuing orders to field officers through video conferencing at 5 pm on Sunday. "Every district has received stock of nutritious food. The Chief Minister has ordered doorstep delivery of food to houses with children and pregnant women," the statement read. (ANI)

