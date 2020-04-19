Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police for its humanitarian relief operations amid COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Delhi Police for its humanitarian relief operations even as the country battles coronavirus. "Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle," the Home Minister said in a tweet, re-tweeting tweets by Delhi Police.

"The biggest Humanitarian Relief Operations by Delhi Police since its inception in 1948: Five million food packets delivered to the urban poor and homeless so far ! 145 tonnes of dry ration distributed to the needy families!" Delhi Police had said in a tweet. "Hundreds of initiatives such as the one shown here are part of this unique Food Network that is organized and coordinated by Delhi Police. These are working day and night to ensure that every needy person in the city gets hygienic food," Delhi Police added, attaching a video.

The Police further said that Food Network, established by 15 Districts through active participation of good Samaritans, NGOs, public-spirited Institutions has achieved this Milestone. "Miles to go before we sleep!" it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

