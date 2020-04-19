Punjab DGP announces welfare measures for police personnel on COVID-19 duty

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta on Sunday announced several protective and welfare measures for the police personnel on COVID-19 duty, and directed for non-deployment of cops over 55 or those with pre-existing medical risk on frontline jobs. He also ordered strict compliance of his orders on weekly off/rest days of all policemen on frontline duties. The DGP had directed all the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police to follow a rotational system of providing a weekly off/rest to the frontline personnel, with efforts to organise the deployment in such a manner that two days of rest can be provided to all the personnel after every 10 days.

He has also directed that police personnel over 55 years of age or those with pre-existing and enhanced medical risk factors, such as hypertension issues, cardiac history, asthma or a compromised/suppressed immune system for any reason, should not be deployed on the frontline, as far as possible. To ensure protection for these police personnel, the DGP has requested the Chief Secretary to direct the State Health Department to provide a minimum of 4050 PPE kits/suits and 18000 N-95 Masks on an immediate basis.

At present, Gupta said some PPE suits are already available with the Police department, which are being used during the performance of sensitive tasks. The DGP, however, said that the police officers deployed at Hotspots, Containment Zones, Clusters, Isolation Wards, COVID Hospitals (Levels 1-2-3) need PPE Suits, which are certified by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. Police personnel who have to come in close contact with either confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, while carrying out the debriefing, contact tracing and tracking of Tablighi Jamaat cases also need such PPE kits, he added.

The police force currently has 2.5 lakh face masks, 81000 gloves, 136000 hand sanitizers and 20,100 soap/hand wash, said the DGP, adding that all efforts were being made to ensure total protection to the police personnel. It may be recalled that an ACP from Ludhiana has already succumbed to the COVID-19 infection. Listing the welfare measures for police personnel discharging their duties amid COVID-19, the DGP said that to boost their immunity, about 1.36 lakh tablets of multi-vitamins have been distributed among the cops. The police personnel are also being provided with a nutritious, rich and adequate diet, to minimize the risk to those exposed to the coronavirus, and also facing the threat of lowered immunity due to lack of sleep and rest.

Till now, around 12 lakh food packets and 1.35 lakh biscuit packets have been distributed, and all the CPs and SSPs have made adequate arrangements for the provision of cooked food at the point-of-duty, said Gupta. The DGP further revealed that the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had sanctioned Rs 3 crore for providing food packets to the police force at point-of-duty, which has already been disbursed to all the districts in two installments. In view of the extension in curfew till May 3, the DGP said that the department had sought additional funds for the same.

All the checkpoints which have been mounted on the Entry/Exit points of various districts have been provided with Tents and other basic amenities. New tents have also been purchased for this purpose. To provide some basic protection from the heat Sun, large umbrellas have been installed at important Check Points in most of the districts, added the DGP. It may be recalled that between 43000 to 48000 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed in various districts of the state on different days to enforce the curfew in the State, ensure distribution of food, essential supplies and medicines, besides operating DIAL 112 Helplines and COVID Helplines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.