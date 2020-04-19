Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath seeks insurance cover for outsourced employees of power firms

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding Rs 10,000 per month and insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for each outsourced employee of power management companies in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown period.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:48 IST
Kamal Nath seeks insurance cover for outsourced employees of power firms
Congress leader Kamal Nath. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding Rs 10,000 per month and insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for each outsourced employee of power management companies in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown period.

The letter says that 90 per cent of the work in power management companies is being done by outsourced employees. Therefore, they should be included in the gambit of the rule, which gives the same allowance and insurance cover for other employees involved in fighting the COVID-19 crisis.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has 1,407 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 70 deaths, which have been reported due to the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

EU commissioner slams Europe's 'morbid dependency' on China

European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova on Sunday chided the EU for what she said was its morbid dependency on China and India for medical supplies, a situation highlighted by the coronavirus crisis. This crisis has revealed our mor...

Prominent Nazi forces deserter dies

An Austrian who deserted Nazi forces before campaigning decades later to rehabilitate those who refused to fight for Hitler has died at the age of 97, his group said Sunday. Richard Wadani, denounced as a traitor and coward long after his r...

Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing

The Trump administration and Congress are nearing an agreement as early as Sunday on an aid package of up to 450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing. With...

Canadian police arrest suspect in active shooting probe

Canadian police on Sunday arrested a suspect in an active shooter investigation after earlier saying he may have been driving a vehicle resembling a police car and wearing a police uniform. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a rural area ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020