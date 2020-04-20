24 people including govt officials tests positive for corona in Andhra's Srikalahasti Temple Town

Out of 24 new corona positive cases reported in Srikalahasti temple town on Sunday, eight are employees of police, municipality and revenue departments. Taking note of the tensed situation prevailing in the town, District Collector held a high power committee meeting as the red zones were identified.

"On Sunday, 24 corona positive cases were reported in the town. Some of them are from revenue, police, and municipal departments. Now we are shifting them to Tirupati Ruia Hospital and collecting details and samples of their contacts. We have been disinfecting the areas where they reside," Srikalahasti Municipal Commissioner Srikanth told ANI over the phone. Chittoor district collector Narayan Bharat Gupta said the families of eight officers will be sent to quarantine centres.

"We have performed random sampling for all employees working in red zones. We will shift the families of eight employees to quarantine centers. We conducted random sampling across the district, but no front line worker is infected in other areas," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

