Zambia to hold talks with IMF on programme - finance minister

Zambia will hold talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the southern Africa's country request for an economic programme, finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Monday.

"Zambia has just completed two-week virtual mission with the IMF at which an assessment of the macro-economic and fiscal situation was undertaken. This follows Zambia's request for an economic programme which was made at the end of 2019," Ng'andu told journalists.

"On the basis of the mission's outcome, Zambia will now discuss with the fund on an appropriate macro-economic framework that will lead to a programme eventually," he said.

