DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 20

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:57 IST
---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 20

** TURKEY - Turky's president, Tayyip Erdogan, chairs a video conference meeting of the cabinet of ministers before addressing the nation. ** RIYADH – Meeting of G20 ministers organised by the grouping's chair Saudi Arabia via video-conferencing to coordinate efforts in combating COVID-19. ** DAMASCUS – Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on 20 April to hold talks with Syrian officials. ** GEORGETOWN – Governments of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Suriname will meet virtually to explore cooperation on measures to address the Coronavirus pandemic.

UNITED STATES - 10th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 ** RIYADH - The G20 agriculture ministers hold an extraordinary virtual meeting to discuss enhancing global cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuring the flow of critical agricultural products to safeguard global food security and nutrition.

** MANILA - World Health Organization Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai and other health officials update journalists in a video conference on the coronavirus outbreak in the region. - 0230 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade – 1200 GMT.

LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 94th birthday. PARIS – 59th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia chairs a virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation executive committee at the level of foreign ministers to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on public health security and the financial stability of member states.

GLOBAL - Earth Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 23 ** RIYADH - G20 employment ministers hold a virtual meeting on enhancing and coordinating labour policies to ensure stable and protected labour markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

BRUSSELS – EU leaders will follow up by video conference on the EU's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28 PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 9 MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 ** BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU finance ministers meet for monthly talks. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

