408 COVID-19 positive cases in Karnataka

The cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka stand at 408, including 16 deaths and 112 people discharged. Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare in a media bulletin said: "As of 5 pm on April 20, cumulatively 408 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state. It includes 16 deaths and 112 discharges."

Out of the remaining 280 cases, 278 COVID-19 positive patients including one pregnant woman in isolation at designated hospitals are stable, and two are in ICU, added Health and Family Welfare Department. "18 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the State from Sunday 5 pm to Monday at 5 pm," added the department. (ANI)

