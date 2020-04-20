MEA has assured to bring back stranded seafarers: Shripad Naik

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed the issue of seafarers stranded across the world due to COVID-19 lockdown. "The External Affairs Minister has assured that all possible efforts are being made to bring back the seafarers to their home," Naik said in a tweet.

Naik said that all the embassies abroad have been advised to extend all possible help to the stranded seafarers. Family members of Goan seafarers, who are stranded on various ships abroad due to COVID-19 lockdown, sat on indefinite hunger strike in front of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence on April 15 seeking immediate steps from the government to bring them back. (ANI)

