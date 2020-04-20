Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newspaper delivery: Aurangabad bench takes suo motu cognisance

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:52 IST
Newspaper delivery: Aurangabad bench takes suo motu cognisance

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a news item informing that the Maharashtra government has prohibited the door to door delivery of newspapers amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Admitting the news item as a petition, a bench of Justice Prasanna Varale appointed advocate Satyjit Bora as the amicus curie (friend of the court) and directed him to draft a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and submit it on April 24.

The HC asked chief government pleader D R Kale to file a response by April 27. In its circular dated April 18, the state government stated that while newspapers can be sold at stalls, door-to- door distribution by vendors cannot be permitted at this stage looking at the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the HC sought the state government's response to a plea challenging the circular..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO insists it hid nothing, sounded virus alarm from start

The World Health Organization insisted Monday that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there wer...

5 jute mills in West Bengal get govt nod to resume ops

Five jute mills in West Bengal got the approval of the state government to resume operations amid a huge pending order for packaging materials. The industry was disappointed with a handful of mills getting approval to operate despite repeat...

Soccer-Valencia announce pay cut to cope with suspension of play

La Liga side Valencia have joined other top Spanish clubs in announcing a pay cut for players and coaches to help ease the financial impact caused by the suspension of play due to the coronavirus pandemic. A statement from the club on Monda...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as U.S. producers can't give crude away

Wall Street fell sharply on Monday after U.S. crude futures turned negative for the first time in history, underscoring the chaos the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed on the global economy.The SP energy index tumbled 4 after the front-mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020