Reuters People News SummaryReuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 10:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows
Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding. Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94
Britain's record-breaking Queen Elizabeth turns 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown means there will be little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
