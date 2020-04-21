Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court asks ED to file detailed reply on corporate lobbyist Talwar's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:03 IST
Court asks ED to file detailed reply on corporate lobbyist Talwar's bail plea

A Delhi court Tuesday directed the Enforcement Directorate to file a detailed reply on the bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. In a hearing held through video conferencing, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the ED to file its response by April 24 and adjourned the hearing on the application till then.

The court adjourned the matter after ED's counsel Amit Mahajan opposed the application saying it was not the right stage to entertain the bail plea. In his application, Talwar has said that no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody since the probe was already complete and there was no chance that the investigation could be hampered.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus, noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail here where all the facilities were available. The court had passed the order after Mahajan along with ED's counsel Nitesh Rana said that the jail authorities had not filed any report about Talwar's health condition which suggests he risks the infection.

According to the ED, Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16. "Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked 'bogus' expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italy now has more respirators than ICU patients

Italys extraordinary commissioner for the COVID-19 emergency says that for the first time during the pandemic the nation has more respirators than patients with coronavirus infections in intensive care beds. This gives us the strength to go...

Uttar Pradesh records total 1,294 COVID-19 cases

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 1,294 COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,134 are active cases, an official said on Tuesday. Briefing reporters here, Principal Secretary medical and health Amit Mohan Prasad said 44 districts of the state...

COVID-19: 28,000 Guj doctors to participate in IMA's protest

At least 28,000 doctors in Gujarat will join the Indian Medical Associations call for a candlelight vigil on April 22 to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID- 19 patients, an official sai...

Norway's unemployment eases to 15.3% of work force

Norways overall rate of unemployment fell slightly to 15.3 on Tuesday, the Labour and Welfare Agency NAV said, down from a record 15.4 on April 7, as the economy ground to a halt amid efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.The Norwegian gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020