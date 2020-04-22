Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to carry out telephonic survey on coronavirus prevalence

The Central government will conduct a telephonic survey to gather feedback from citizens on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:37 IST
Govt to carry out telephonic survey on coronavirus prevalence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central government will conduct a telephonic survey to gather feedback from citizens on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms. The survey is to be carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and calls will be coming on mobile phones from calling number 1921.

"The Government of India will be conducting a telephonic survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921," read a tweet by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid-19 symptoms," read another tweet by the Ministry.

The government has asked people to be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other numbers in the guise of such similar survey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Netherlands league season effectively over, says Dutch FA

The Dutch football season was effectively ended on Tuesday as the government extended a ban on major public events by three months, the Dutch football association KNVB said in a statement. The KNVB said it would not continue efforts to try ...

FOREX-Dollar rises on safe-haven demand as oil-linked currencies fall

The U.S. dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors fled riskier assets amid a slump in oil prices that sapped demandThe U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenbacks strength against s...

From Queen to rock bands: tributes pour in for Canada mass shooting victims

A message of condolence from Queen Elizabeth II and musical tributes for the victims of the worst mass shooting in Canadian history poured in on Tuesday as the death toll continued to rise. According to public broadcaster CBC, police uncove...

LSU coach: QB Burrow fighter who 'built championship team'

Joe Burrow could be in for some hard times with the Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow, who won the national championship and Heisman Trophy at LSU last season, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday night....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020