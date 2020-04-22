Govt to carry out telephonic survey on coronavirus prevalence

The Central government will conduct a telephonic survey to gather feedback from citizens on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms. The survey is to be carried out by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and calls will be coming on mobile phones from calling number 1921.

"The Government of India will be conducting a telephonic survey. Citizens will get calls on their mobile phones by NIC and number 1921," read a tweet by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "People are informed that it is a genuine survey and are requested to participate in good measure to enable proper feedback of the prevalence and distribution of Covid-19 symptoms," read another tweet by the Ministry.

The government has asked people to be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other numbers in the guise of such similar survey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

