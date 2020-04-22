Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:26 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows

Britain's Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pull out of the couple's star-studded wedding two years ago, documents submitted to London's High Court on Monday showed. Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday tabloid, for breaching her privacy by printing a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, to address the rift between them caused by events on the eve of the wedding. Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Shakib to auction 2019 WC bat to raise COVID-19 fund

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has decided to auction the bat he used during the 2019 ODI World Cup to help raise money for the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic. Shakib, who is currently serving a two-year ban from all...

5 more COVID-19 deaths reported from Gujarat

Death of five more COVID-19 patients has been reported from Gujarat on Wednesday, taking the toll in the state to 95, state Health Department said.94 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gujarat, taking the state tally to 2272...

Lightning strike kills man in J-K's Poonch

A 62-year-old man was killed after being struck by lightning in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. Hussain Mohammad was grazing his sheeps and goats in the periphery of his village in Balnoi area near the Line ...

FieldFresh Foods ties up with Zomato, Swiggy, Dunzo for home deliveries

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has tied up with online food delivering platforms Zomato and Swiggy along with door-to-door delivery app Dunzo for home deliveries of its premium food brand, Del Monte. Under the partnerships, D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020