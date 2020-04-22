Vikas Swarup interacts with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries over fight against Covid-19

Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup, interacted with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries on Wednesday and shared thoughts on fighting COVID-19. "True friends stand together during testing times! Interacted with Ambassadors of nearly 30 Central European countries and shared thoughts on fighting #COVID19 Envoys expressed gratitude to team @MEAIndia for facilitation in repatriation of their citizens and supply of medicines," Swarup said on Twitter.

The Centre has extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 3. In wake of it, all domestic, as well as international air carriers, have further suspended their operations. As a result, thousands of foreign nationals are still stranded in the country. However, the ministry has been in constant touch and facilitating those foreigners to reach their own countries through special flights which are being operated for specific purposes, such as evacuating people and supplying relief materials to other countries, amid the crisis.

During a press briefing on April 10, Dammu Ravi, AS and Coordinator [COVID-19], MEA said that over 20 thousand foreign nationals have been evacuated to different parts of the world on the request of various governments as of April 9 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.