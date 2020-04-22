Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vikas Swarup interacts with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries over fight against Covid-19

Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup, interacted with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries on Wednesday and shared thoughts on fighting COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:29 IST
Vikas Swarup interacts with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries over fight against Covid-19
Senior Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup interacts with nearly 30 Central European countries (Picture Credits: Vikas Swarup/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Secretary of Overseas Indian Affairs in the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup, interacted with envoys of nearly 30 Central European countries on Wednesday and shared thoughts on fighting COVID-19. "True friends stand together during testing times! Interacted with Ambassadors of nearly 30 Central European countries and shared thoughts on fighting #COVID19 Envoys expressed gratitude to team @MEAIndia for facilitation in repatriation of their citizens and supply of medicines," Swarup said on Twitter.

The Centre has extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 3. In wake of it, all domestic, as well as international air carriers, have further suspended their operations. As a result, thousands of foreign nationals are still stranded in the country. However, the ministry has been in constant touch and facilitating those foreigners to reach their own countries through special flights which are being operated for specific purposes, such as evacuating people and supplying relief materials to other countries, amid the crisis.

During a press briefing on April 10, Dammu Ravi, AS and Coordinator [COVID-19], MEA said that over 20 thousand foreign nationals have been evacuated to different parts of the world on the request of various governments as of April 9 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IHCL to raise funds up to Rs 750 cr

Tata group firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore in one or more tranchesThe board at its meeting approved raising of long term funds not exceeding Rs 750 crore by way of external ...

End 'embarrassing' all-male parliament, Vanuatu women urge new PM

By Beh Lih Yi KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - V anuatu womens rights advocates urged the new prime minister on Wednesday to reform its all-male parliament, saying it was embarrassing to be one of only three countries wit...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programs. U.S. offici...

Smith took blame for ball-tampering scandal to save side: Flintoff

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff believes the entire Australian team was involved in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked world cricket in 2018 and then skipper Steve Smith just took the blame to save his side. Smith was suspend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020