Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan interact with doctors; assure security

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday interacted with doctors and senior representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and assured them that appropriate security will be provided to them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:59 IST
Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan interact with doctors; assure security
Union Ministers Amit Shah, Harsh Vardhan interacting with doctors in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday interacted with doctors and senior representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), and assured them that appropriate security will be provided to them. In the interaction held through video conference, the two Union Ministers allayed all concerns of the medical fraternity regarding their security in the fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet also cleared an Ordinance today to ensure the safety of the doctors under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. "The government of India is taking several steps along with the States/UTs for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19. These are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level," the government said in an official statement.

Recently, the Ministry of Health directed all Chief Secretaries of States/UT in ensuring adequate measures towards the social and financial security as well as the safety of healthcare workers engaged in fight against coronavirus. "States/UTs are advised to take up various measures including human resource and capacity building training, medical safety, staffing guideline, and timely payments, psychological support, training of frontline workers and life insurance cover," the statement said.

"ICMR has forwarded a protocol for using Rapid Antibody Test to all States. It is reiterated that antibody rapid tests are largely to be used as a tool for surveillance. Globally also, the utility of this test is evolving and it is currently being used for detecting the formation of antibodies in individuals," it added. It said that these test results are also dependent on field conditions and added that these tests cannot replace the RT-PCR test to diagnose COVID-19 cases.

"ICMR has assured assistance to collect data from various States to assess the scope and extent of the utility of these rapid antibody tests in field conditions, and ICMR shall keep advising the States on a regular basis," the statement said. States have also been advised to follow the prescribed protocol for these tests and use it for the purposes for which they are meant.

The Central government is also conducting a telephonic survey where citizens shall be contacted through their mobile phone from the number 1921, through NIC. "All citizens are requested to participate to help get proper feedback on the prevalence and distribution of COVID-19 symptoms. Also, please be aware of any other calls by pranksters or calls from any other number in the guise of such a similar survey," it said.

"States/UTs are requested to inform the public about the survey through media in their States/UTs. They are also requested to inform people about the official nature of this exercise and create awareness of any other calls by pranksters or phishing/fishing attempts from any other number," it added. According to data, as many as 20,471 people have tested positive for coronavirus across the country as on Wednesday, including 3,959 cured and 652 casualties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Flaw in iPhone, iPads may have allowed hackers to steal data for years

Apple Inc is planning to fix a flaw that a security firm said may have left more than half a billion iPhones vulnerable to hackers.The bug, which also exists on iPads, was discovered by Zuk Avraham, chief executive of San Francisco-based mo...

Sterling recovers as bargain hunters return

Sterling recovered on Wednesday, as some traders bought back into a currency that had slipped to a two-week low the day before during a flight to financial safe havens after oil prices crashed.The pound is still above its mid-March lows, bu...

T20 World Cup can be pushed to 2021 with IPL taking its slot: McCullum

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum on Wednesday advocated for this years T20 World Cup to be postponed to early next year, saying the currently-suspended IPL should take the mega-events slot. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted all gl...

Telangana human rights panel seeks report on boy's death in attack by pigs

The Telangana State Human Rights Commission TSHRC on Wednesday sought a report from the city civic body on the fatal attack by pigs on a four-year old boy here. Acting on a petition by city-based Balala Hakkula Sangham BHS, an NGO working f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020