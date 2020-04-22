Urgent matters in HC to be mentioned through web link, not telephone

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 20:17 IST
The Delhi High Court Wednesday modified the process of mentioning urgent matters before the designated registrars through a web link, instead of calling the officials and explaining the urgency during the coronavirus lockdown. Now the urgent matters would be mentioned only through the link https://tinyurl.com/y7se5gl2 or http://164.100.68.118:8080/DHC_FILING/ which would be available from 10:30 AM to 12 noon on all working days.

An office order issued by Registrar General Manoj Jain said all the mandatory fields mentioned in the link must be filled up or else the request will not be processed and the procedure of mentioning urgent matters before the registrars over telephone has been discontinued with immediate effect. The order said that the lawyers/ litigants have to explain the urgency by uploading a pdf file of one page and once the application is uploaded on the link, a system generated SMS will be sent on the lawyer’s mobile number and the parties will also receive a message on their mobile if the request for urgent listing is denied.

“An option will also be given in the message for putting up the request for urgent listing before the designated judge for reconsideration. On exercising the option made available on the registered mobile of concerned ‘counsel on record’ through SMS, the matter shall be further put up to the designated judge for reconsideration. However, such options for exercising reconsideration shall be available till 3.00 pm same day only,” it said. If the mentioning is allowed, the advocate will receive an SMS on his mobile number along with a set of instructions regarding the mode and manner of hearing.

The high court has also made available two court rooms in its building to be used for video conferencing by those advocates and litigants whose matters have been permitted for listing but they are not in a position to handle video conferencing from their homes or offices..

