33 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

With 33 new cases, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 1,629 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The state's Health Department said: "With 27 patients recovered today, the total number of recovered patients rises to 662. 946 patients as of now are active coronavirus cases."

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus in the State stands at 18. The number of COVID-19 cases in India reached 20,471 on Wednesday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total tally, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 patients have been cured or discharged, and 652 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

