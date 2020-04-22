Ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, frontline workers: MHA tells states

Under the directions of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) again directed all states and Union Territories on Wednesday to ensure adequate security to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers to prevent violence against them. It further stated that strict action must be taken against those who obstruct performance of last rites of medical professionals or frontline healthcare workers succumbing to COVID-19 while discharging their services, read a statement from MHA.

The Ministry had earlier issued advisories to all states and Union Territories on March 24, April 4 and April 11, requesting them to ensure adequate protection to healthcare professionals, medical staff and frontline workers by augmenting their safety and security cover. "In spite of the said communications, some incidents of violence have been reported from different parts of the country against healthcare professionals and frontline workers. It is evident that at this time, any single incident of violence against healthcare professionals is likely to create a sense of insecurity amongst the entire healthcare community," the statement read.

The Supreme Court in its direction on April 8 observed that the Government of India, respective states/Union Territories and respective police authorities should provide necessary police security to doctors and medical staff in hospitals and places where patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or patients suspected of COVID-19 or those quarantined are housed. Further, the top court directed to provide necessary police security to doctors and other medical staff who visit places to conduct screening of people to find out symptoms of disease.

In line with the Supreme Court directions and provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Home Ministry has urged all state, Union Territory and district authorities to invoke the provisions of the Act, or any other law in force, to take strict penal action against the offenders, who obstruct government health officials, or other health professionals and related persons, who are authorized under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in the discharge of their lawful services. The Home Ministry has further requested to appoint Nodal Officers at state and Union Territory level and at district level, who would be available 24x7 to redress any safety issue on the functioning of medical professionals. They should also take immediate and strict action in case any incident of violence takes place, the statement further read.

Moreover, states and Union Territories have been requested to widely publicize details of preventive measures taken and appointment of Nodal Officers, amongst the medical fraternity, including the local chapters of the IMA, as well as to the public at large, to ensure compliance at ground level. (ANI)

