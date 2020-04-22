Left Menu
COVID-19: CRPF donates one lakh surgical face masks to AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has donated one lakh 3-ply surgical face masks for the healthcare workers of AIIMS, who are working in frontline for the management of COVID-19 patients.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has donated one lakh 3-ply surgical face masks for the healthcare workers of AIIMS, who are working in frontline for the management of COVID-19 patients. "These 3-ply surgical face masks will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of our frontline HCWs, one of the precious resources in our fight against COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr DK Sharma, Medical Superintendent.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the death toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged and 652 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

