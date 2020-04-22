Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers seek protection from arrest

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:41 IST
Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers seek protection from arrest

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj on Wednesday filed an anticipatory bail application in a special court here in connection with the case registered against them for their alleged role in the YES bank scam. In their plea, the Wadhawan brothers said that they should be granted protection from arrest at least during the lockdown period considering the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our primary plea is that there is no need for arrest during this period of lockdown. Give us interim protection until then and all the merits can be discussed once the lockdown is lifted," their lawyer said. The court has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its reply on Thursday and directed the agency not to take any coercive action until then, the lawyer added.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in the YES Bank-DHFL fraud cases. The DHFL (Dewan Housing Finance Limited) group has a loan amount of about Rs 3,700 crore taken from Yes Bank that is under "stress". The ED is probing alleged quid pro quo between the two business groups and their promoters.

The Wadhawans have also been named in the FIR lodged by the CBI in connection with the YES Bank scam. They are also being probed by the ED in an another criminal case filed under the PMLA and is linked to late gangster Iqbal Mirchi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

One Punch Man Season 3 to reveal Garou’s human side, his more screentime revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NYC July 4 fireworks show will go on, in 'a different way'

The coronavirus has sunk major New York City events from the St. Patricks Day Parade to the 50th anniversary Pride march, but the famous July Fourth fireworks extravaganza will happen in some form, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday. One w...

U.S. deaths top 46,000 after near-record increase previous day -Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 46,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.A University of Washington model httpscovid19.healthdata.orgunited-states-of-america, often cited by...

Pducherry CM welcomes ordinance to punish those attacking, healthcare personnel

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet decision to bring an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence with m...

Pak PM Imran tests negative for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, his aide said, as the number of the COVID-29 cases crossed 10,000 in the country. Khan, 67, agreed for the test after Faisal Edhi, the son of lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020