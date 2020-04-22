Chennithala moves HC seeking scrapping of LDF govt-US firm deal on COVID-19 patients data

The Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of an agreement the state government had entered with a US-based firm for processing COVID-19 patients' data. In his PIL, Chennithala alleged that the sensitive personal data of those suspected and positive COVID-19 pandemic patients in Kerala has been transferred to New York- based Sprinklr company in violation of their fundamental right of privacy guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Leader of Opposition sought compensation to the COVID-19 patients whose data has been reportedly transferred to the foreign company. He submitted that state chief secretary, IT secretary and Chief Minister should be jointly and severely held liable to pay the compensations.

Challenging the state government's deal with Sprinklr, the senior Congress leader submitted that the state is under constitutional obligation to ensure that the fundamental right of every citizens including those who are undergoing home isolation are protected. The state government has constituted a two-member committee to examine whether the privacy of personal and sensitive data of COVID-19 patients has been protected under the agreement entered by it with US-based IT firm Sprinklr.

The Congress has been levelling charges that the collection of data by the U.S firm violated the fundamental rights of the patientsPTI COR TGB BN WELCOME WELCOME.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.