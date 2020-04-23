Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K HC hears government submissions over Darbar Move, reserves order

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:07 IST
J&K HC hears government submissions over Darbar Move, reserves order

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday heard the government's submissions over the impending Darbar Move amidst the coronavirus outbreak and reserved its order. The practice of 'Darbar Move', under which the state government functions in Jammu during six months of winter and in Srinagar during summer, was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme weather conditions in the two regions of the Union Territory.

However, the practice was continued even after Independence with the aim of providing governance benefits to both Kashmir and Jammu regions of the erstwhile state for six months each. A division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court comprising Chief Justice, Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal on Wednesday heard the government's submissions about the impending Darbar Move during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Advocate General Amit Gupta on behalf of the Financial Commissioner, Finance Department presented a list of 151 departments, including public sector undertakings and statutory corporations which are all involved in the Darbar Move. The AAG submitted that in view of the recent hike in the number of COVID-19 cases and the need for effective control of the same, the annual Darbar Move arrangements have been reviewed and the government has observed that the formal opening of the darbar on May 4 as ordered on April 10 may affect the efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the Union Territory.

"The said order has, therefore, been partially modified by an order dated April 17. The formal opening of the darbar at Srinagar has been directed to take place on June 15," he said. He also submitted the tentative seven-day salary expenditure incurred by government departments of the annual move.

After hearing the government's submission, the high court reserved its order in the matter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2020 NFL Draft: San Francisco 49ers preview

San Francisco 49ers capsule TEAM DRAFT NEEDSDefensive tackle Trading DeForest Buckner brought the 13th overall pick in return. With a strong set of edge rushers, look for the 49ers to address the interior defensive line with at least one of...

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020