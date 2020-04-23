Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amid COVID-19 situation, Defence forces asked to put on hold their acquisition processes

At a time when a budget cut is in sight for the armed forces, the three services have been told to put on hold their acquisition processes to buy new weapon systems till the COVID-19 situation continues in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 12:55 IST
Amid COVID-19 situation, Defence forces asked to put on hold their acquisition processes
South Block (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

At a time when a budget cut is in sight for the armed forces, the three services have been told to put on hold their acquisition processes to buy new weapon systems till the COVID-19 situation continues in the country. A letter has been written by the Department of Military Affairs asking the forces to put on hold their capital acquisition processes till the time the COVID-19 situation continues in the country, Defence Ministry sources told ANI.

The forces have been told to put on hold all of their acquisition processes which are at different stages, they said. The armed forces are in different stages of acquiring multiple platforms for modernising their arsenal. The Indian Air Force is in the process of making payments for the 36 Rafale combat aircraft from France and S-400 air defence weapon system from Russia.

The Indian Army is also procuring tanks, artillery guns and assault rifles from different countries including America and Russia while the Navy recently signed the deal for 24 multirole choppers from the US. Huge expenditure is being done by the government to fight COVID-19 and feeding several crore people in view of the pandemic outbreak threat. A large number of other measures are also expected to be taken in the coming days to tackle the situation and all ministries including defence are anticipating a significant contribution from their allocated funds to fight the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabias Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdoms banks to delay by three months the payment of installments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter o...

Pompeo renews criticism of China over virus but welcomes supplies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hit out at Beijing again on Wednesday over the coronavirus outbreak and accused it of taking advantage of the pandemic to bully neighbors, even as he welcomed Chinas provision of essential medical supplie...

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees says decision taken in deference to govt wishes....

Sterling holds steady before UK flash PMI data for April

The pound was flat on Thursday before the release of preliminary UK PMI data for April, which is expected to show a sharp decline in economic activity as the coronavirus lockdown brings British business to a halt. Flash PMI data, due at 083...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020