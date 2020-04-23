Left Menu
Development News Edition

Close to 70 pc COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic: West Bengal Chief Secretary

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday said that in India close to 70 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and doctors are also worried as to how to identify them.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:20 IST
Close to 70 pc COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic: West Bengal Chief Secretary
West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha addressing a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Thursday said that in India close to 70 per cent COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic and doctors are also worried as to how to identify them. "In India, close to 70 per cent coronavirus cases are asymptomatic. Doctors are also worried as to how to identify them. If the lockdown is lifted on May 4, then this will be a big challenge. We have not decided anything that will happen after May 3," said Sinha while addressing a press conference here.

Sinha said that the State government has always responded to the queries of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Union Home Ministry, and Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as and when these were forwarded to us. "We have always responded to the queries from ICMR, Home Secretary, Ministry of Health or from any place. Tomorrow if I say that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has to come here physically to find out an answer from me, what is the logic of this," he asked.

"With the whole technology where we can talk to each other at five minutes' notice, we can talk to each other over the phone, they can see what is happening through satellite, direct and indirect indicators. Why should they come here and expect us to cooperate," Sinha further asked. The Chief Secretary informed that the stand of the West Bengal government is that the State will never accept this Central team coming without prior consultations.

"The Central team told us that lockdown is effective where they went. Today they said that they got total cooperation and every protocol is being followed. We do not have any written thing formally," he said. On Wednesday, the head of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) wrote a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report on the efforts being made to control the coronavirus in the State.

Sinha said that 58 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and there are 334 active cases in the State now. "Deaths due to COVID-19 stand at 15. 103 people have been discharged," he added. Sinha said that a total of 953 samples were tested today. "So far 120 samples from Malda district have been tested and all of them have tested negative," he added.

Sinha informed that a total of 15,784 persons are under quarantine and 11,089 have completed their quarantine period. There are 66 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the State, 12 labs for testing, and 150 containment zones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Naidu writes to Andhra Chief Secretary, expresses concern over pending COVID-19 confirmation test results

Telugu Desam Party TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday expressed concern over the pending status of over 16,000 samples taken to ascertain the infection of the coronavirus. According to a press r...

Qualification for next Champions League should be 'on sporting merit': UEFA

Qualification for the next Champions League should be on sporting merit and domestic leagues should explore all possible options to finish seasons because of the coronavirus crisis, UEFA said on ThursdayThe ideal scenario, should the pandem...

This could take hours: Coronavirus protocols will prolong U.S. House vote

Masked and gloved members of the U.S. House of Representatives gathered in a largely empty Capitol for the first time in weeks on Thursday to vote on the next coronavirus response bill under rules that will extend proceedings for hours in t...

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112: health official.

With 217 new cases and nine deaths, tally of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rises to 2,624 and death toll reaches 112 health official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020