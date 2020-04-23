Left Menu
Many labourers not getting benefits during COVID-19 lockdown as they are unregistered: PIL in HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:19 IST
A PIL has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Delhi Government to register all construction workers in the national capital as only a small section out of over 10 lakh of them are getting benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The PIL said under the laws regulating their employment and service conditions, the unregistered construction workers cannot avail the benefits. The petition, listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, has sought directions to the Delhi government to register all the construction workers, lodged in shelter homes here.

The plea, by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia, seeks that the workers be registered under the Building and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment And Conditions of Service) Act and the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act. The petition has contended that despite collection of over Rs 2,000 crore under the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act, only 37,127 construction labourers are registered as beneficiaries.

It has also claimed that there has been gross under-registration of construction workers in the national capital since 2015. The petition has contended that the lockdown has led to work and wages being denied to the labourers and the relief granted by governments, through direct benefit transfers or orders to pay wages, are not available to those not registered.

It has further contended that due to lack of responsibility by employers, governments, and concerned departments, these workers have been left to fend for themselves and also deprived of the mandated benefit of crores of funds collected in their names. The plea also seeks direction to the Centre and Delhi government to ensure all employers and building companies comply with the laws regulating service conditions of their workers.

