Defence Minister inaugurates first of its kind mobile Lab for COVID-19 sample collection

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the first of its kind mobile lab for COVID-19 sample collection. The minister dedicated the lab to the country via video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:58 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the first of its kind mobile lab which will be used for COVID-19 sample collection. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the first of its kind mobile lab for COVID-19 sample collection. The minister dedicated the lab to the country via video conference. The lab has been developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in collaboration with ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad with the permission of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Telangana government, read an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Defence Minister appreciated the efforts of DRDO and ESIC in setting up of this Bio-Safety Level 2 and Level 3 lab in a record time of 15 days which usually takes about six months time. He further said this testing facility can process more than 1,000 samples in a day and will enhance the country's capabilities in fighting the coronavirus.

It will be the first of its kind facility in the country for COVID-19 and other related testing and research purposes. The design of Mobile 'BSL-3 VRDL' Lab has been developed by DRDO scientists whereas specification of the lab has been given by ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. The project has been executed and constructed by three industry partners of DRDO, read the statement. (ANI)

