Gujarat's COVID-19 count surges to 2,624

With 217 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths, Gujarat's count of coronavirus cases surged to 2,624 on Thursday.

"217 more COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the State now at 2,624, including 2,254 active cases, 258 cured/discharged, and 112 deaths," said Gujarat's Health Department in a media bulletin.

With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases reached 21,700 in the country, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.