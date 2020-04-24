Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in SC challenges circular on meat consumption during COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:24 IST
Plea in SC challenges circular on meat consumption during COVID-19

A religion-based organisation has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on a circular by the Centre, declaring consumption of non-vegetarian food amid the COVID-19 pandemic as safe. The petition filed by Vishwa Jain Sangathan sought a stay of the March 30 circular, issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, contending that the ministry lacks expertise to judge the issue.

"In the midst of this disastrous epidemic when Chinese government has completely sealed Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan where the mat sellers were the first victim of this deadly virus, the Union ministry has issued such an advisory,” the petition said. “This ministry has no jurisdiction and expertise to issue such an advisory without waiting for the final conclusive result of research, being made present by biologists all over the world and trying to find out the ultimate carrier of this virus," the petition said.

The petition contended that consumption of meat during the ongoing pandemic despite the availability of agriculture-based food is jeopardising the existence of the entire human race. Allaying fears that the corona virus can be transmitted from animals to humans or vice versa, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had earlier sent advisories to all states and Union territories that consuming eggs, chicken, meat and fish is completely safe.

"The impugned circular, without any basis, succumbed to the pressure of meat traders’ lobby and without any necessity or jurisdiction called upon the people to eat more and more meat," the petition said. It also stated that the petitioner also submitted that vegetarians are suffering due to the "violent barbaric eating habits of some people consuming both domestic and wild animals for mere ‘hang of taste’." The plea also sought that killing of all animals and birds including the slaughter of animals through 'halal' should be completely stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 training prog for healthcare professionals from SAARC meant for collaborating: MEA

A training programme on management of coronavirus pandemic for healthcare professionals from SAARC countries is meant for connecting, collaborating and exchange of best practises for combatting the infection, the External Affairs Ministry s...

Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting category

Facebook Inc has removed pseudoscience as an option for advertisers who want to target audiences, a category available until this week even as the worlds largest social media network vowed to curb misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic....

Pakistan announced USD 595 million plan to tackle coronavirus

Pakistan on Thursday launched USD-595 million plan to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Pakistan Foreign Office FO said the Preparedness and Response Plan PPRP will strengthen the countrys capacity in emergency prevention,...

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines-statement

The World Health Organization WHO said it would announce a landmark collaboration on Friday to speed development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19. The Geneva-based agency, in a brief state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020