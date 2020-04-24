Paraplegics make masks for police, healthcare workers in Mohali to fight COVID-19

In order to help frontline warriors battling COVID-19 pandemic, inmates of the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Center (PRC) in Mohali are making masks and distributing it to police personnel, healthcare and sanitation workers for free. Speaking to ANI Gurkirat Singh, Director, PRC said that retired paraplegic soldiers and their wives are producing around 500 masks per day.

"We stitch 500 masks per day and are giving them for free to police personnel, healthcare and sanitation workers battling coronavirus," he said. The PRC in Mohali was set up in 1978 with an aim to ensure best aftercare and rehabilitation of personnel of the Army, Navy and Air Force, who are medically boarded out, i.e. retired from service, due to spinal cord injury while serving the nation. (ANI)