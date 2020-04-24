Left Menu
Actor Ajaz Khan gets bail

Actor Ajaz Khan was on Friday granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 17:11 IST
Actor Ajaz Khan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ajaz Khan was on Friday granted bail by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court on a surety of Rs 1 lakh. He had been arrested on April 18 here for allegedly violating prohibitory orders.

A case was registered against him at Khar Police Station for indulging in acts of defamation, hate speech and violation of prohibitory orders. Last year in July, the actor was arrested by the cybercrime police for allegedly creating and uploading 'objectionable' videos on social media. (ANI)

