Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's three-week parole plea rejected

ANI | Sirsa (Haryana) | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:39 IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's three-week parole plea rejected
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A plea seeking three-week parole for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving time in rape and murder cases, was on Friday rejected by authorities. According to officials, Singh's mother Naseeb Kaur had moved the parole plea on grounds of her illness.

However, Kaur was found to be fit in her medical examination, officials said. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had, in August last year, also rejected Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's parole plea moved by his wife Harjit Kaur on the grounds that his mother was ill.

Ram Rahim is currently lodged at Sunaria jail in Rohtak after being convicted in two rape cases and the murder of a journalist. He was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers. (ANI)

