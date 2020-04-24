Left Menu
Home Ministry constitutes additional IMCTs to make assessment of situation, augment states efforts to combat COVID-19

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 20:38 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Union Home Ministry has constituted additional Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to make assessment of the situation and augment States efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively. "The Centre has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs), two for Gujarat and one each for Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra (area of responsibility of earlier constituted Mumbai-Pune team expanded). These teams would make on-spot assessment of situation and issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal and submit their report to Central Government in larger interest of general public," read a release from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"In some of the districts of the country, a number of violations of the lockdown measures have been reported, posing a serious health hazard and risk for spread of COVID-19, which is against general interest of public. These violations include incidents ranging from violence on frontline healthcare professionals, attacks on police personnel, violations of social distancing norms in market places and opposition to setting up of quarantine centres and so on," it read. The press release further stated, "The situation is especially serious in major hotspot districts or emerging hotspots like Ahmedabad and Surat (Gujarat); Thane (Maharashtra); Hyderabad (Telangana); and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). These teams would use expertise of the Centre and augment State efforts to fight and contain spread of COVID-19 effectively."

"The IMCTs would be focusing on a range of issues including compliance and implementation of lockdown measures as per guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005; supply of essential commodities; social distancing in movement of people outside their homes; preparedness of health infrastructure, hospital facilities and sample statistics in the District; safety of health professionals, availability of test kits, PPEs, masks and other safety equipment; and conditions of the relief camps for labour and poor people," the Home Ministry said in the press release. The IMCTs would commence their visits at the earliest, the press release added. (ANI)

