FCC may revoke ability of four Chinese-controlled firms to operate in U.S.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:02 IST
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Friday said it may revoke the ability of four Chinese government-controlled telecommunications companies to operate in the United States, citing national security risks.
The FCC issued show cause orders to China Telecom Americas , China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks, and ComNet directing them to explain why the FCC should not start the process of revoking their domestic and international section authorizations enabling them to operate in the United States. Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department and other federal agencies called on the FCC to revoke China Telecom's ability to operate in the United States.
