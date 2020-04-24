Left Menu
Delhi HC issues notice on plea raising concerns over possibility of central air-conditioning spreading COVID-19

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Centre and Delhi government on a petition raising concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 in buildings with central air conditioning, including the High Court and subordinate court buildings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 21:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Centre and Delhi government on a petition raising concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19 in buildings with central air conditioning, including the High Court and subordinate court buildings. A Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar sought response of Centre and Delhi government on the plea moved by Bar Council of Delhi Chairman advocate KC Mittal.

The High Court, while issuing notice on the matter, observed that it is a very vital issue. Advocate Ajay Digpaul, the Standing Counsel for the Union of India, said that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has recently issued guidelines in the matter which will be placed on record. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Meet Malhotra appeared for the applicant.

The petition said that in view of the virulent nature of the infection, the seriousness of the illness caused by COVID-19 and the very obvious possibility of the central air conditioning units of the High Court and Courts subordinate thereto spreading the infection. The plea sought to set up a committee of experts to examine the problem and suggest technical solutions thereto, including, but not limited to implanting ultraviolet disinfectant units into the air circulation system of the air conditioning set up in the High Court.

It also sought directions to the respondents to take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure that no centrally air-conditioned buildings may be put to use without adequate measures and precautions being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "In times of epidemics and viral infection, centrally air-conditioned but can inadvertently act as massive catalysts to further the spread of the virus or other infections, notably, air/aerosol borne infections," it said.

It said that considering that droplet infection can be dealt with relatively easily by process of spray sterilization but added that once aerosol infection enters the air ducts of the central air-conditioning system, the same could potentially infect dozens if not hundreds of persons. (ANI)

