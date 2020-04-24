With 92 containment zones, Delhi reports 138 new COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government on Friday said the total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 92. While Gali No. 18 of Vijay Park in Maujpur area has been identified as a containment zone, Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave has been de-contained as no new case was reported in the apartment, said the government.

The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

With 138 new COVID-19 cases reported today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 2,514 in the national capital, said the Delhi's Health Department. Out of the tally, 1,604 patients are active coronavirus cases. A total of 857 patients have been discharged, as of Friday. With three new deaths reported, the total number of deaths due to the virus rises to 53. (ANI)