Six new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

Six new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the Dharavi area on Friday.

"The total number of positive cases in Dharavi is now 220 including 14 deaths," said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Meanwhile, 357 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported in Mumbai on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 4589 and deaths to 179. The number of active cases stands at 3815, said Public Health Department, Mumbai. (ANI)