Security personnel sustains injuries in Kulgam encounter
A security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter with terrorists here in Kulgam on Friday, police said.ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-04-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 22:52 IST
Earlier in the day, the police constable who was abducted from Shirpora village in Kulgam was safely rescued, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
In the encounter, two terrorists were neutralised. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)