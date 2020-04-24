Left Menu
Development News Edition

Closely monitor containment areas: Andhra CM instructs officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to closely monitor the ground situation in red zones, besides strengthening the tele-medicine system and ensure medical facilities to high-risk patients with other ailments besides making available essential commodities throughout the State.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-04-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 23:15 IST
Closely monitor containment areas: Andhra CM instructs officials
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to closely monitor the ground situation in red zones, besides strengthening the tele-medicine system and ensure medical facilities to high-risk patients with other ailments besides making available essential commodities throughout the State. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), briefing the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kurnool and Guntur, Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said that the pandemic was not in all parts of the two districts but was restricted only to a few areas.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to monitor the situation from ground zero level and ensure the availability of daily essential goods near containment zones. Only one pass for a family should be given and only that person should be allowed to come outside," added the statement. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to intensify the preventive measures in Nandyala as more cases are showing up there.

Regarding the success of the YSR Telemedicine programme, Chief Minister Reddy asked the officials to strengthen the programme further. Officials informed that so far 8,395 members have consulted doctors through this programme and medicines were also being delivered to the patients. He directed the officials to ensure hassle-free medical services to dialysis patients and other high-risk patients. Briefing the alternate measures taken to deliver these services, the officials said the services have been shifted to other hospitals as few hospitals have been announced as COVID hospitals.

The details of the services in hospitals are being notified to the public so that patients would not face any issues. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to set up a mobile lab to help testing migrant workers and those who are stranded at various camps of the state. To support the tomato, onion, chilli, and other crops, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the marketing and price fluctuations of these crops. He instructed the officials to decentralise Rythu Bazaars and sell the products purchased from farmers in these Rythu Bazaars.

Chief Minister Reddy has launched YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme for DWACRA -- Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas -- Self-Help Groups and credits Rs 1,400 crore into bank accounts of about 8.78 lakh groups benefiting over 91 lakh women, added the CMO. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Up to one in 10 residents of Moscow may have had coronavirus infections - laboratory

Tests in the wider Moscow region to see if people are carrying coronavirus antibodies suggest that as many as one in 10 residents may have been infected, a government project said on Friday.The results, disclosed to Reuters by Moscows Inter...

Fight over next coronavirus aid bill kicks into high gear in U.S. Congress

After passing 3 trillion of coronavirus relief in a rare run of bipartisanship, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Congress girded for a new battle over federal assistance to states and local governments grappling with the deadly outbrea...

Spanish court orders Ryanair to reinstate 224 dismissed workers

Spains High Court ordered Ryanair on Friday to reinstate 224 workers collectively dismissed from four bases in the country, saying the reasons given by the airline for seeking to close the bases did not justify such a move. In its sentencin...

France planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault - TF1

The French government is planning aid packages for Air France KLM and Renault, TV station TF1 reported on Friday.French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire is due to give an interview later to TF1....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020