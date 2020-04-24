Closely monitor containment areas: Andhra CM instructs officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to closely monitor the ground situation in red zones, besides strengthening the tele-medicine system and ensure medical facilities to high-risk patients with other ailments besides making available essential commodities throughout the State. According to a press release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), briefing the measures being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Kurnool and Guntur, Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said that the pandemic was not in all parts of the two districts but was restricted only to a few areas.

"The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to monitor the situation from ground zero level and ensure the availability of daily essential goods near containment zones. Only one pass for a family should be given and only that person should be allowed to come outside," added the statement. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to intensify the preventive measures in Nandyala as more cases are showing up there.

Regarding the success of the YSR Telemedicine programme, Chief Minister Reddy asked the officials to strengthen the programme further. Officials informed that so far 8,395 members have consulted doctors through this programme and medicines were also being delivered to the patients. He directed the officials to ensure hassle-free medical services to dialysis patients and other high-risk patients. Briefing the alternate measures taken to deliver these services, the officials said the services have been shifted to other hospitals as few hospitals have been announced as COVID hospitals.

The details of the services in hospitals are being notified to the public so that patients would not face any issues. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to set up a mobile lab to help testing migrant workers and those who are stranded at various camps of the state. To support the tomato, onion, chilli, and other crops, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor the marketing and price fluctuations of these crops. He instructed the officials to decentralise Rythu Bazaars and sell the products purchased from farmers in these Rythu Bazaars.

Chief Minister Reddy has launched YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme for DWACRA -- Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas -- Self-Help Groups and credits Rs 1,400 crore into bank accounts of about 8.78 lakh groups benefiting over 91 lakh women, added the CMO. (ANI)