J-K High Court denies bail to accused in J-K bank multi crore loan scam

The Jammu bench of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir has today rejected the interim bail of an accused in J-K bank multi-crore loan scam. The accused named Hilal Ahmad has filed an interim bail request on medical ground citing the threat of contracting the COVID-19 virus. CBI has opposed strongly the bail application of accused Hilal before the court.

Earlier, PGI Chandigarh had discharged him in a stable condition and there was nothing on record to suggest that he required any special treatment. However, the jail authority has also stressed that all facility has been provided to the accused Hilal.

CBI also argued that the government of India has announced a complete lockdown in the country and restricted all kinds of movement to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Hence enlarging the accused on bail on this ground will be against the spirit of lockdown and will put him and other fellow citizens at risk. The court noted that the condition of the accused is not satisfactory and he should not be discharged from the hospital. Court has observed that the bail can't be granted on the mere asking of the accused nor can the accused claim bail as a matter of right. (ANI)