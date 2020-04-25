Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wore khaki to serve people: Delhi Police Constable puts duty before taking care of toddler son

A Delhi Police constable, who used to be taunted by family and neighbours for her choice of profession, is now praised for her work at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 11:23 IST
Wore khaki to serve people: Delhi Police Constable puts duty before taking care of toddler son
Delhi Police Constable Mausam. . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Police constable, who used to be taunted by family and neighbours for her choice of profession, is now praised for her work at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus. Donning mask and gloves, which have now become a part of her uniform, 26-year-old Mausam Yadav leaves her one-and-a-half-year-old son at home to perform her duty.

Currently, she is deployed at Ahimsa Sthal in Mehrauli, one of the busiest pickets in the national capital. When her family suggested that she should take leave and stay at home during the initial days of the outbreak, she refused and said, "I have worn Khaki to serve the people, if not now when will I perform my duty?"

Mausam's husband, Praveen Yadav, works at a private firm in Gurugram and has been working from home since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown. He is the one supporting her by taking care of the child while Mausam is away at work.

Her commitment towards her duty has even made her family change their attitude and they are now proud of her. "Seeing her persistence and commitment now her family and friends are proud of her. They say that we are proud that our daughter-in-law is in police and serving the people," said the police officials. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

Delhi airport to enforce rigorous social-distancing norms once passenger flights resume

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian-American lawyer Seema Nanda to step down as CEO of Democratic party

Seema Nanda has announced her decision to step down as the CEO of the Democratic National Committee, the top administrative position in the main Opposition party, ahead of the presidential elections in November. Nanda, 48, became the first ...

Japan economy minister cancels appearances after contact with virus-infected staffer

A key government official in charge of Japans economic response to the coronavirus outbreak called off his public appearances on Saturday to work from home after it was discovered that he had been in contact with a staffer who was infected ...

St. Xavier's College alumni association distributes PPEs among hospital staff

The alumni association of St. Xaviers College here has distributed 300 sets of personal protective gear to doctors and other medical staff of a private hospital in the city.The PPEs have been procured from an authorised supplier and were ma...

UGC panels recommend academic session in varsities from Sep, online exams wherever possible

The academic session in universities and higher educational institutions can be started from September instead of July in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, a panel appointed by the University Grants Commission UGC has recommend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020