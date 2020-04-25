Wore khaki to serve people: Delhi Police Constable puts duty before taking care of toddler son

A Delhi Police constable, who used to be taunted by family and neighbours for her choice of profession, is now praised for her work at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus. Donning mask and gloves, which have now become a part of her uniform, 26-year-old Mausam Yadav leaves her one-and-a-half-year-old son at home to perform her duty.

Currently, she is deployed at Ahimsa Sthal in Mehrauli, one of the busiest pickets in the national capital. When her family suggested that she should take leave and stay at home during the initial days of the outbreak, she refused and said, "I have worn Khaki to serve the people, if not now when will I perform my duty?"

Mausam's husband, Praveen Yadav, works at a private firm in Gurugram and has been working from home since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown. He is the one supporting her by taking care of the child while Mausam is away at work.

Her commitment towards her duty has even made her family change their attitude and they are now proud of her. "Seeing her persistence and commitment now her family and friends are proud of her. They say that we are proud that our daughter-in-law is in police and serving the people," said the police officials. (ANI)