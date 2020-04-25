Left Menu
Odisha govt allows opening of shops with restrictions

As the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relaxed the lockdown norms for opening of shops, Odisha government on Saturday issued an order allowing the opening of shops in rural and urban areas.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 25-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 20:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) relaxed the lockdown norms for opening of shops, Odisha government on Saturday issued an order allowing the opening of shops in rural and urban areas. As per the official order issued by Revenue & Disaster Management Department, "All shops including neighbourhood shops and standalone shops, shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities registered under the Orissa Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 except shops in market complexes and multi-brand and single brand malls, will be allowed to operate."

However, these shops are allowed to operate with conditions and precautionary measures, like 50 percent strength of staff should wear masks and follow mandatory social distancing suggested by the MHA. State government has asked Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors to notify details specifying the shops/ types of shops to open within the limits of Districts, Municipal Corporation, and in urban local bodies. (ANI)

